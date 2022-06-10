Raja Special: Prepare Banana Flower Croquettes For Evening Snacks

Odisha’s iconic harvest festival, Raja Parba is on its way and a lip-smacking Odia delicacy–banana flower croquettes are set to serve on every Odia’s plate. It is a no onion no garlic recipe and is hence one of the highly demanding snack recipes these days. It is the amalgamation of boiled banana flowers boiled potato, roasted peanuts, grated coconut, raisins, homemade bhaja masala along with few other spices. It is shaped in the small patty and coated with corn flour mixture and breadcrumbs and then deep-fried till crispy. It is always served hot as a snack with onion-cucumber salad and tomato ketchup.

Ingredients:

Banana flower: 1 medium or 11/4 cup prepared, chopped and boiled

Boiled potato: 2 medium or mashed 1/2 cup

Coconut: thinly chopped 3 tbsp

Roasted peanuts: handful

Raisins: 2 tbsp (soaked)

Ginger paste: 2 tsp

Chopped green chilli: as per taste

Cumin powder/paste:1/2 tsp

Bhaja Masla: 2 tsp

Sugar: 1/2 tsp

salt

turmeric

Cornflour: 2 tbsp

Bread crumb: 1/2 cup

Oil for cooking and deep-frying

Methord:

Chop and place banana blossom in a bowl of water with 1/2 tsp turmeric in it. Otherwise, the blossoms will turn black. wash and boil the banana flower with enough water little salt and turmeric. Cook covered for 8-10 minutes or till they are soft but not mushy. Please monitor this some flowers might take lesser time and some more.

Peel and mash the boiled potato with salt as per your taste. Be sure to get a smooth mix. keep aside.

Mix the ginger paste and cumin paste with 2 tsp water. keep aside.

Heat 1/2 tsp oil and fry the coconut pieces till golden. Take out and set aside.

Heat 2 tbsp oil and the chopped chilies and cumin. once they sizzle add the spice paste. Sprinkle some salt and cook till oil separates. Now add the boiled banana flower. Cook for 6-8 minutes with salt and the raisins. Add the boiled potato, fried coconut and sugar, cook for a minute and take off heat.

Mix in the bhaja masala and lightly crushed peanuts. Once they are cool to handle take a small portion and roll between your palms to get a smoother surface. Roll them in croquette shapes and keep aside.

Mix the corn flour with 1/2 cup water and make a smooth batter. Place the bread crumb on a flat plate.

Dip the croquettes in the corn flour mix and immediately roll in bread crumb. Make sure all the sides are covered properly with the crumbs. place on a clean plate.

At this stage you can save it in fridge for 3-4 days in an air tight container. Try to place them in one layer to maintain the shapes.

Once you are ready to fry heat enough oil in a heavy based container Fry on medium flame till the outer layer is deep golden and crisp.Drain on grease proof paper and serve immediately with sauce.