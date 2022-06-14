Poda Pitha Recipe
Top NewsFoodLifestyle & Culture

Raja Special! Poda Pitha Recipe

By Haraprasad Das
41

Poda pitha is an authentic odia cuisine prepared specifically during the swing festival called Raja in Odisha.

Ingredients

Serving: 4
2 cup rice flour
2 cup water
1 cup curd
1 cup sugar or jaggery
1/2 cup cashew and raisins
1/2 cup grated coconut
1/2 cup sliced coconut
1/2 tablespoon black pepper powder
1 tablespoon cardamom powder
2 bay leaves
2 tablespoon ghee
1/4 tablespoon salt
One banana leaves

Instructions

  1. Heat a pan add ghee and fry cashew , raisin and sliced coconut one by one and keep aside
  2. Again take a deep bottom non stick pan add water , curd , sugar , bay leaves , black pepper powder , cardamom powder , salt , and grated coconut , fried sliced coconut and few fried cashew and raisin and let it come to boil
  3. Now add the rice flour in 3 to 4 batches with constantly stirring so that no lumps are there
    Mix it thoroughly till the mixture thickens into a dough form
  4. Switch off the flame and let the mixture cool down a little
  5. In the mean time preheat the cooker
  6. Grease a baking tray place a banana leave and also grease ghee on banana leave
  7. When the dough is still warm transfer it lnto the baking tray
  8. Decorate the top with some cashew and raisins or sliced coconuts and bake for 60 minutes
  9. Check by inserting a tooth pick , if it comes out clean then pitha is ready
  10. Let the pitha cool down , slice and serve
Haraprasad Das 17046 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking