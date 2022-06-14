Raja Special! Poda Pitha Recipe

Poda pitha is an authentic odia cuisine prepared specifically during the swing festival called Raja in Odisha.

Ingredients

Serving: 4

2 cup rice flour

2 cup water

1 cup curd

1 cup sugar or jaggery

1/2 cup cashew and raisins

1/2 cup grated coconut

1/2 cup sliced coconut

1/2 tablespoon black pepper powder

1 tablespoon cardamom powder

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoon ghee

1/4 tablespoon salt

One banana leaves

Instructions