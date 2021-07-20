Raj Kundra’s Arrest In Porn App Case: Know Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra & Gehna Vasisth’s Link

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra have alleged that Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra was responsible for their entry into the adult film industry.

According to a reports, Kundra was instrumental in getting the actresses into the adult film industry During the investigation, it was revealed that Sherlyn was paid Rs 30 lakh for each project, and so far, she had done 15-20 projects for Kundra.

Post Kundra’s shocking arrest, details of actress-model Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey’s statements which they had recorded with the Maharasthra Cyber Cell in the case has been going viral on the internet.

In 2019, Kundra invested in Armsprime Media that is in the business of developing apps for Indian models. Actress Poonam Pandey, who was a client. The contract was terminated a month later due to some payment issues, Pandey said.

Poonam Pandey had filed a police complaint against Raj Kundra in 2019 and a case at the Bombay High Court accusing him for fraud & theft. Poonam said that she saw disparities in revenue sharing and hence, decided to terminate the contract. She alleged that her pictures and videos were illegally been used by Raj Kundra and his associates even after the termination of her contract.

However, Armsprime Media, in a statement, said that they terminated the contract as her content was too bold and her app was banned from the Google Play store.

Following Kundra’s arrest, actress Gehna Vasisth, who is out on bail in connection to the same case, is also back in the news. Her publicist issued a statement that read, “The law will take its course. We have full faith in Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others.”

Without naming Raj Kundra, the statement further read, “We don’t want to comment any more, as Gehana is on bail in the same cases and she does not want to prejudice or impair her right to her personal defence. However, police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards of the rich and famous.”

On the other hand, Kundra has sold his shares in the company to the founders last year. During questioning, he submitted documents related to his investment and exit from the company.

Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case which was being probed since February. The investigation was followed with nine people being arrested, including model and actor Vandana Tiwari alias Gehna Vasisth.

Kundra’s name appeared in the probe after the property cell came across the involvement of a UK production company, Kenrin, whose executive, Umesh Kamat was arrested by the police. He was the former employee of Raj Kundra and was accused of uploading at least eight “pornographic and obscene” videos shot by Gehna Vasisth on a social media app for monetary consideration.