Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe Sent To Police Custody Till July 27

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband & Businessman Raj Kundra, and his IT head Ryan Thorpe, who were arrested in connection with the alleged pornographic content racket, have been sent to police custody till July 27.

As per reports, Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were produced before a magistrate’s court in Mumbai by the police on Friday.

Mumbai Police apprised the court that it is suspected the money earned from pornographic content was used for online betting and transactions between Raj Kundra’s Yes Bank and United Bank of Africa accounts need to be investigated because of this.