Raj Kumar Sharma Given Addl Charge Of Odisha Health ACS

Bhubaneswar: IAS officer Raj Kumar Sharma was assigned the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Health & Family Welfare, Odisha.

The order came following the transfer of IAS officer Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra.

As per an order issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department, Agriculture Production Commissioner Raj Kumar Sharma has been allowed to remain in an additional charge of ACS Health in addition to his own duties.

Notably, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra was appointed as Chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) in place of Parag Gupta.

Similarly, Parag Gupta was appointed as Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Enterprises Department.