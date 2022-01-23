Raj Bawa Surpasses Shikhar Dhawan’s Record To Become India’s Highest Individual Scorer At The U-19 World Cup

New Delhi: Young Indian batsman Raj Bawa on Saturday scripted a massive Indian record during the team’s Group B match against Uganda in the ICC U19 World Cup in Trinidad as he surpassed Shikhar Dhawan’s 18-year-old feat en route to his unbeaten knock of 162.

Bawa became the highest individual scorer in a single innings for India in the tournament history following his knock, breaking Dhawan’s 2004 feat. The veteran Indian batsman had scored an unbeaten 155 against Scotland in Dhaka in the 2004 U19 World Cup. Overall, it is the eighth-highest individual score in U19 World Cups with Sri Lanka’s H Boyagoda still leading the list with his knock of 191 against Kenya in the previous edition of the tournament.

Earlier in the same game, opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi had threatened to break Dhawan’s record, but was eventually dismissed for 144, which is now the fourth-highest score for India after Dhawan’s 146 against Sri Lanka in Dhaka during the 2004 U19 World Cup.