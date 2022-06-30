Rairangpur SDJM Dies In Road Accident

Rairangpur: Rairangpur SDJM Smaranika Pradhan was killed after her car hit an electric pole near Chainebeda chhak on NH-49 in Mayurbhanj.

The mishap took place when Pradhan was on her way to her native in Puri from Rairangpur. She was declared dead by doctors at Jashipur hospital.

According to reports, the vehicle in which Pradhan was travelling along with her husband lost control and hit an electric pole on NH-49.

She was rushed to Jashipur hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her husband, a software engineer is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the incident.