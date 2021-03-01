Rairakhol SDMO Held For Taking Bribe

Sambalpur: Vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested Rairakhol Sub-divisional Medical Officer (SDMO)

for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,500 from a patient’s relative.

The arrested doctor has been identified as Bipin Sahoo.

According to reports, Sahoo had demanded Rs 5,500 bribe from a patient’s relative to perform a surgery. Based on the complaint filed by the family members of the patient, the sleuths rounded up the doctor while taking the gratification.