Rains Wreaks Havoc In Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Torrential rainfall wreaked havoc at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, triggering a flood-like situation, the national highway near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district was blocked following heavy rainfall.

Reportedly, the state has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days. The cloudburst incident in Dharamshala triggered flash floods and caused damages to the public properties.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh will experience moderate to heavy rains in the coming days. The MeT department has issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13 July and a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

Meanwhile, a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in Lar tehsil of Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday morning. The flash flood-damaged residential houses and roads. However, there was no report of any loss of life in the incident.