Rains Lash Twin Cities, Authorities On Alert

Bhubaneswar: The Deep depression over West Central Bay of Bengal has resulted in incessant rainfall in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Saturday night.

Taking the orange warning issued by the Met Department, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has directed authorities to remain alert.

The SRC has asked Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Collectors of Khurda and Cuttack, Fire Service, and Odisha Police to keep a watch on possible flooding in low-lying areas.

“The IMD’s cloud picture suggests intense rainfall action in all coastal districts for next few hours at least. All low lying areas people should be careful,” said Jena.