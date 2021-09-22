Rainfall: Yellow warning to 11 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of a Low Pressure area that has formed over southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood, the Meteorological Center, Bhubaneswar (MeT) has issued yellow warning to 11 districts of Odisha.

Reports said heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Angul, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Subarnapur, Deogarh, and Sundergarh.

IMD on Monday predicted that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around September 25. The system is likely to trigger widespread heavy rainfall in different parts of Odisha from September 26, 2021.