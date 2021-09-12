Rainfall: Yellow Warning For 5 Coastal Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The Low Pressure area over Central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal has become well-marked and lies over Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Keeping this in view, the Met Centre has issued yellow warning for five coastal districts of the State. Under its influence, moderate rain and thundershowers with one or two intense or heavy spells of rain is likely to affect some parts of districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khorda, including Bhubaneswar City, Cuttack, including Cuttack City and Kendrapara within the next three hours.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast, North and West central Bay of Bengal from September 12 to 14.