Rainfall & Thunderstorm Alert Issued To Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha will witness rainfall and thunderstorm for the next 5 days, said the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Saturday.

As per the IMD’s latest bulletin, the cyclonic circulation over south coastal Odisha and the circulation over north interior Odisha have become less marked. The maximum temperature (Day temperature) at several parts of Odisha will gradually rise by 2-4 degrees during next 2-3 days, the release read.

Here’s the complete weather outlook for the next five days:

Day 1 (17.04.2021): Light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur in several parts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Gajapati in the next 24 hours.

Apart from this, thunderstorm with lightning alert has been issued for the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur and Bhadrak, it added.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.04.2021)

Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Koraput, Gajapati, Rayagada and Ganjam

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.04.2021)

Rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over thedistricts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khorha, Puri, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur,Khordha, Puri, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.04.2021)

Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Kalahandi

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 22.04.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Gajapati and Ganjam.