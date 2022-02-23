Rainfall Likely In These Odisha Dists From Tomorrow, Says IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that rainfall is likely to occur across several districts of Odisha from tomorrow.

From the early morning of February 24 to 25, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Similar weather conditions are to prevail at a few places over the districts of North Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of South Odisha from the early morning of February 25 to 26.

The IMD has also warned that thunderstorm with lighting is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore during the same period.

From the early morning of February 25 to 26, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, and Kandhamal.

There will be no large change in minimum temperature (Night Temperature) during the next 4-5 days over the districts of Odisha, added the weather agency.