Rainfall Likely In These Odisha Dists For Next Two Days, Says IMD

Bhubaneswar: Light rain is likely to occur over several districts of Odisha for the next two days, informed, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

“Light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, and Sundargarh today,” IMD said.

“On the next day, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj,” IMD bulletin read.