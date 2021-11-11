Rainfall In Odisha From Today Due To Depression Over BoB

Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of the depression formed over southwest Bay of Bengal (BoB), several parts of south Odisha are likely to experience rainfall from today.

As per the Regional MeT Centre, cloudy weather is likely to prevail over south interior and coastal parts of the state while light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in few districts of south Odisha from today. Besides, night temperature is likely to fall by two to three degree Celsius.

“The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 5.30 am on November 11, over southwest Bay of Bengal, near Lat. 12.0°N and Long. 81.4°E, about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by November 11 evening ,” said the MeT centre.