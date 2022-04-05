Rainfall and thundershower: Yellow warning for these Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here predicted light to moderate rain and thundershower in several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, rainfall and thundershower alert has been issued for the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

“There will be no large change in the maximum (Day) temperature during the next five days over the districts of Odisha. The maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre in the weather forecast.