Rainfall Alert: Yellow Warning Issued To 20 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that as many as twenty districts in Odisha are going to experience thunderstorms and lightning activities in the next twenty-four hours.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the districts include, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Boudh.

Several parts of Odisha will experience rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning activity till August 13, a release issued by the IMD stated.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 09.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 10.08.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts Odisha.

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Boudh.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 11.08.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts Odisha.

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 12.08.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts Odisha.

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj,Angul, Dhenkanal and Kandhamal.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 13.08.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts Odisha.

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Bolangir.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 14.08.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts Odisha.