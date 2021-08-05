Rainfall Alert: Yellow Warning Issued To 14 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued yellow warning for 14 districts of the State within the next three hours.

The alert has been sounded for Malkanagiri, Koraput, Bolangir, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagargh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Kendrapada, and Cuttack.

As per the IMD, ” Light to moderate thundershower likely to affect these districts within next three hours.”

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from the lightning strike, advised the IMD.