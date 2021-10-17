Rainfall alert: Yellow warning for 7 districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several districts of Odisha under the influence of low pressure created over the Bay of Bengal, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The Low Pressure area which was formed over coastal north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, said IMD.

Under the influence of low pressure, heavy to heavy rainfall likely to occur within 24 hours and yellow warning has been issued for seven districts such as Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khorda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Boudh.

Due to heavy rainfall, fishermen are advised not to venture in to the Sea in the next 24 hours.