Rainfall Alert: Red Warning Issued For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Sunday issued heavy rainfall alert for several districts of Odisha and issued Red Warning.

According to the IMD, Low Pressure Area now lies as a Well-Marked Low Pressure Area over Northwest & adjoining West central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move north-westwards and concentrate into a Depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal off north.

Under the influence of the well-marked low pressure, red warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for eight districts of the State. The alert has been sounded for Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

Similarly, the Met Centre has issued red warning for Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Bolangir and Sonepur districts for tomorrow.