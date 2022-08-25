Rainfall Activity Likely To Reduce Over Northwest India: IMD

New Delhi: Rainfall activity over northwest India is likely to reduce during the next five days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

According to the IMD, a well marked low pressure area is lying over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan. The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level is south of its normal position and eastern end is near its normal position.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Chhattisgarh on August 26 and 27 and over East Madhya Pradesh during August 27 to 29.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Odisha on Thursday; East Uttar Pradesh during August 26 to 29; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during August 26 to 29.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Thursday and over Uttarakhand on August 28 and 29.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over south interior Karnataka on August 26 and 27; Rayalaseema during August 26 to 29; Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe till August 29.