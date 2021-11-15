Rainfall activity likely to continue in several Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha might receive rainfall today, informed the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional center.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, “Light to moderate rainfall activity is likely to continue in parts of Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Bargarh, Dhenkanal and Jharsuguda districts.”

The impact of depression, which has given heavy downpour over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is being witnessed by Eastern parts of the country.