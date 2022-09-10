Rainfall activity in Odisha likely to increase from today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to witness enhanced rainfall activity from today. Several districts in the state may experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning, said the India Meteorological Department.

IMD in Bhubaneswar said that heavy rainfall is likely to lash Southern parts of State. The weather agency also issued orange warning for 11 districts & yellow warning for 14 districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.