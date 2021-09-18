Rainfall Activities Likely In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Light to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in most parts of the State today under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Eastcentral & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal.

As informed by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, light to moderate rain is expected in some parts of Odisha today.

Reportedly, the cyclonic circulation is very likely to move west­-northwestwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off north-Odisha West Bengal coasts during the next 12 hours.

Under its influence rainfall activity is likely to increase with fairly widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over above areas from September 18 to 20.