Bengaluru: Persistent rain throughout the first session and fleeting hopes of play in the second led to the abandonment of the opening day of the three-match Test series between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

During the post-lunch session, two 30-minute periods without rain raised the spirits of the few spectators present, as the highly-touted SubAir drainage system at the ground is known to be able to prepare the field for play within 15 to 20 minutes after the rain stops.

However, as the ground staff began to remove the covers and evaluate the conditions, a light drizzle resumed, prompting the officials to err on the side of caution. Shortly after the day’s play was officially abandoned at 2:29 p.m. local time, a heavy downpour began.

As the first session neared its end, fans began to fill the stands, their spirits lifted on a wet day by the sight of local hero Virat Kohli heading to the indoor practice facilities, his presence igniting a resounding cheer that filled the mostly vacant stands.

The chants of “RCB, RCB” heralded brighter prospects, rising with the first flurry of activity on the field as the ground staff, spurred by the sound of a conch shell, signalled the potential for play. Yet, this burst of hope marked the end of the day’s prospects.

With the city’s weather forecast predicting rain for the entire coming week, India might have to surpass their remarkable Kanpur performance against Bangladesh to secure the desired outcome.

