Rain Warning For Next Four Days In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The State is likely to witness rain for the next four days. The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted rain and gusty winds along with lightning.

The impact of westerly disturbance will be felt in Odisha from Sunday. Various districts of south and coastal Odisha will be affected due to the phenomenon.

The Met forecasted rain accompanied by lightning in the southern and coastal districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri. During this time, there will be rain with wind speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

However, the amount of rainfall will increase from March 27. Yellow warning has been issued to 11 coastal districts on March 27.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Keonjhar. The Regional Meteorological Centre has also warned of rain in adjoining districts.

Meanwhile, due to the influence of the trough line, heavy to very heavy rainfall continued over coastal Odisha. The twin cities may record light to moderate rainfall with cloudy sky.