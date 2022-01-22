Rain To Lash Several Odisha Dists For Next 4 Days

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has predicted Light to moderate rain for several districts of Odisha for the next four days.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

Besides, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, it added.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is also very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha on Sunday.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Further, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal on Day 3, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Similar weather condition is to prevail over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri on Day 4.