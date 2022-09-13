Rain to decrease in Odisha from today

Bhubaneswar: The intensity of low pressure-induced rainfall is likely to gradually decrease in Odisha from today (September 13), the weather department has predicted.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD in Bhubaneswar, the Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over southeast Madhya Pradesh & adjoining north Vidarbha has moved to central parts of East Madhya Pradesh. It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours.

The system is unlikely to bring major rainfall activity in Odisha. However, the IMD in its last evening bulletin issued on September 12 has issued Yellow Warning with heavy rainfall forecast for one or two places over some districts.

Few places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Kendrapara may witness rainfall in the next two days.

However, the relatively dry weather may prevail in other parts of the state.