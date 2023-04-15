Rain To Bring Respite From Grueling Heat From Sunday

Bhubaneswar: After a spell of unbearable heatwave, the State is likely to get some respite from grueling heat as the Regional Meteorological Centre predicted rain in several parts of the State from tomorrow.

The weather agency has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 12 districts. The districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur and Boudh recorded light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning on Saturday.

The met predicted downpour in Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Keonjhar districts on Sunday.

There will be no significant change in the state weather for the next five days, Met department stated. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to increase by 3 to 5 degrees above normal. The weather will be mainly pleasant from morning to afternoon. The day temperature is likely to hover around 40 degrees.

The mercury crossed the 40-degree mark in various parts of the state for the fifth consecutive day today. The maximum temperature was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda by 2.30 pm on Saturday. Similarly, Sambalpur recorded 40.6 degrees temperature while Chandbali reported 40 degrees.

Thunderstorm accompanied with rain is likely to occur in the state for the next 4 days in the northern and southern coastal districts under the influence of norwester, a bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre stated. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has also alerted all the District Collectors and asked them to take all necessary measures at the district level.