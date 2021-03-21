Rain, Thunderstorm To Keep Mercury At Bay In Several Parts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm and rain will hit isolated places in the interior districts of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department said. It will help keep the mercury at bay and prevent heat wave conditions from developing over these regions.

As per the IMD’s regional centre, some parts of the state would get thunderstorm and lightning, along with light to moderate rain.

“The cyclonic circulation over Southeast Madhya Pradesh & adjoining Vidarbha now lies over Southeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of which very light rain with thunderstorm has occurred at one or two places over the district of Jharsuguda of North Interior Odisha and weather has been dry over the rest districts of Odisha, ” it added.

As per the latest weather bulletin, eight districts of the State are likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershower in the next 24 hours. The districts include- Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 20.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.03.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.03.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.03.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Gajapati,Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Boudh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.03.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.03.2021).

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 39.0°C was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 15.0°C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast: Maximum temperature (Day temperature) likely to be above normal by 2-3°C

at a few places over the districts of Odisha during next 4-5 days.

Farmers weather bulletin (for next 24 hours):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of

Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and dry weather

very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.