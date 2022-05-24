Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again

New Delhi: Heavy rain, along with thunderstorm, hit Delhi again on Monday evening after the first bout early that morning. The late evening showers have delayed several flights, while many have been diverted forcing airlines to issue updates.

Intense heatwave conditions are unlikely to hit the national capital at least for another six days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The morning weather conditions were caused due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India. There was moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with strong gusty winds blowing at 80 kmph.

According to the weather department, this was the season’s first moderate-intensity storm.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and has forecast partly cloudy skies with light rain or thundershower along with gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 19 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.