Rain & Thunderstorm In South & Costal Odisha, Heatwave To Continue In Western Parts: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to Moderate Rain or Thunderstorm to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

The IMD stated that South Coastal Odisha, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Angul, Koraput, Rayagada and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha will receive light to Moderate Rain or Thunderstorm.

There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) at many places over Odisha during the next 4 to 5 days. Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, and Bargarh, the IMD added.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Angul, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal.”

Bhubaneswar will experience a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 35°C and 25°C respectively.