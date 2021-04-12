Rain, Thunderstorm In Odisha Till April 17; Yellow Warning Issued

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha will experience rain and thunderstorm till April 17, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

Besides, it has also issued yellow warning for 11 districts of the State. The alert has been issued for Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj for the next 24 hours.

As per the latest bulletin, gusty surface wind reaching a speed of 30-40 kmph is also likely to prevail in the above districts.

This apart, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal and at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Balasore in the next 24 hours.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is also likely at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

According to the Met office, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30- 40 kmph are likely at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Gajapati and Rayagada on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is expected at a few places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Bargarh during this period.

On Thursday, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

A few places in Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur are likely to experience similar weather conditions the following day.