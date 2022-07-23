Rain & Thunderstorm In Odisha For 5 Days, See Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershower at most places of Odisha during the next five days with heavy to very heavy spells at some places.

Here’s IMD’s weather forecast and warning for the districts of Odisha for the next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): 1. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Dhenkanal, Cuttack, and Angul.

Impact and Action Suggested: 1) Temporarily water logging in low lying areas, occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas and some damage to Kutcha roads and vulnerable Kutcha houses. ii) Keep arrangement for drainage of excess water.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): 2. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Deogarh, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, Coastal Odisha and at many places over the districts of South Interior Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST OF 25.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 27.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.