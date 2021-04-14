Rain & Thunderstorm In 8 Odisha Dists In Next 3 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall in eight districts of Odisha within next three hours.

“Light thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal and Cuttack within next three hours,” the Meteorological Centre said.

The weatherman has advised people to keep a watch on the weather accordingly move to safer places to protect from the lightning strike.