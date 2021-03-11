Rain & Thunderstorm Alert Issued To Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Thursday issued rain and thunderstorm alert for several districts of Odisha in the next few hours.

The alert has been sounded for Keonjhar, Koraput, Nuapada.

Similarly, the IMD has also issued rain and thunderstorm alert for several other districts of the State till March 14.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and neighbourhood extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence, several parts of Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm activities till Sunday (March 14),” it added.

Day 1 (Valid from 1330 hrs IST of 11.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 12.03.2021):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal.

Day 2 (Valid from 1330 hrs IST of 12.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 13.03.2021):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput and Nabarangpur.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Day 3 (Valid from 1330 hrs IST of 13.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.03.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Gajapati and Ganjam.

The IMD has also advised people to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.