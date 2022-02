Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional center here issued rain and thunderstorm for several districts of Odisha.

According to the IMD’s latest forecast, light to moderate rain and thundershower activities are likely to occur in different parts of the State in the next 48 hours.

The alert has been sounded for Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.