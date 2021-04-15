Rain, Thunderstorm Alert For Several Odisha Dists; SRC Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar Centre on Thursday issued thunderstorm and rain for several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

Following this, the SRC has issued an advisory.

As Per the midday weather bulletin issued by IMD today:

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts from 13.30 hrs of 15.04.202l to 08.30 hrs of 20.04.202l as indicated below.

Days Forecast Warning

Day 1(valid from 1330 hrs IST of 15.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (To be updated)

Thunderstorm with Iightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 krph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Kandhamal Ganjam, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of16.04.2021. up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.04.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (To be updated)-

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Koraput, Rayaghda, Gajapati.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.04.2021- up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning(To be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri.