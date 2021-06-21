Rain & Thunderstorm Alert For 14 Odisha Dists In Next 3 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rain warnings for 13 districts of Odisha within the next three hours.

“Light to moderate rain, thunderstorm with lightning in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada & Kalahandi in next three hours,” read the latest bulletin from the IMD.

The IMD also advised people to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes.