Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal moved slowly westward with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 8.30 am on Sunday over the same region about 60 km west of Kolkata (West Bengal), 110 km southeast of Bankura (West Bengal), 170 km east of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and 270 km east-southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand). It is likely to move slowly, nearly westwards across Gangetic West Bengal and maintain its intensity of deep depression till Sunday evening. Thereafter, it is likely to weaken gradually into a depression and move nearly westwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh during the subsequent 48 hours.

Weather forecast and warning for Odisha districts:

Day 1 (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.09.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of north Odisha and at many places over the districts of south Odisha.

Red warning (Take action): Isolated heavy to very heavy falls(7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj.

Orange warning (Be prepared to take action): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Keonjhar, Balasore, and Sundargarh.

Yellow Warning (Be Aware): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Jharsuguda.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.09.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 17.09.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of north Odisha and at a few places over the districts of south Odisha.

Orange warning (Be prepared to take action): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh and Jharsuguda.

Yellow Warning (Be Aware): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, and Angul.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.09.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 18.09.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.09.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 19.09.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.09.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 20.09.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.09.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 21.09.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of south Odisha and at a few places over the districts of north Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.09.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 22.09.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of south Odisha and at a few places over the districts of north Odisha.