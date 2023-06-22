Rain Pounds Parts Of Odisha As Monsoon Hits State

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain lashed parts of Odisha, particularly the coastal belt comprising the state capital Bhubaneswar, on Thursday as the south-west monsoon set in over the State.

Rain was reported from Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, senior weather scientist Uma Shankar Das said, adding that monsoon is set to enter Odisha in the next few days.

In Bhubaneswar, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm & lightning lashed maximum parts of the city.

Heavy downpour inundated parts of Bhubaneswar city which has recorded 59.8mm rainfall.

The rain brought respite for the people of Bhubaneswar as the city has been experiencing hot and humid weather for about a month, Met sources said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said light to moderate rain, thunderstorm with lightning is likely in some parts of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi & Kandhamal during the day.

“The conditions are favourable for advancement of southwest monsoon into Odisha,” Meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted.