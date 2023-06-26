Rain, Lightning Claims 20 Lives In Pakistan’s Punjab Province

Lahore: At least 20 people, including women and children, were killed and over 50 injured in lightning and rain-related incidents in the Punjab province of Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

Heavy pre-monsoon rain spells battered most parts of Punjab on Sunday and Monday and are expected to continue till June 30.

“Lightning killed eight people while 12 others were either buried alive or electrocuted in related incidents in different parts of Punjab province,” Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad told PTI on Monday.

He said lightning struck Narowal, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib cities, killing eight people, including children, while 10 suffered injuries and are being treated at local hospitals.

Ahmad said that five people of a family were buried alive when the roof of their house caved in due to heavy rain in Narowal.

A policeman was among eight people electrocuted in Lahore, Shiekhupura, Pasrur, Sialkot and Kamoke in rain-related incidents, he added.

Heavy rains and hail storms also caused infrastructure and livestock losses in parts of Punjab, while thunderstorms damaged power infrastructure, plunging many areas into darkness.

The meteorological department has predicted more rainfall in Punjab and elsewhere in the country.