Rain Lashes Several Odisha Dists; Rayagada’s Kashipur Covered With Hail

Kashipur: Weather in Odisha witnessed sudden changes on Saturday bringing a sudden spell of cool as rains and hailstorms lashed certain parts of the state.

According to reports, a thick layer of hail covered Kashipur area of Rayagada district. Sources said the area between Gorakhpur to Matibhata was covered with hails creating a scenic beauty of snow cover.

Reportedly, two women were also injured in the hailstorm at Uparakanjakana of Kashipur. In this connection, when asked Kashipur tehsildar Sharat Sabar, said that hailstorms has been reported in some places. All revenue inspectors have been instructed to investigate and report on this. However, Sabar said that there is no news of any untoward incident.

Thunderstorms, hailstorms and rainfall occurred at several places in Odisha today. Under the influence of a western disturbance, Balasore, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj and Kandhamal districts witnessed hailstorms followed by rains. At some places trees were uprooted affecting vehicular movement.

Similarly, thunderstorms with lightning and rainfall occurred at several places in Sambalpur and Bolangir districts. Lamtaput in Koraput district recorded 68.2 mm rainfall. Similar weather condition is likely to prevail in the state for the next 24 hours,