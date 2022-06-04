Rain Lashes Parts Of Twin City, Brings Relief From Scorching Heat

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: After sizzling under the severe heatwave for the past months, several parts of Twin city–Cuttack, Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening received rainfall providing much-needed relief to the people from the unrelenting heat.

Gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 Kmph was also reported in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The India Meteorological Department has further predicted thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Bhadrak, Balasore, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, and Gajapati over the next 24 hours.

The intense heatwave in the past few weeks across several parts of the state has led to increased power demand.

Parts of the state have been reeling under intense heatwaves for the past few weeks with temperatures soaring high with average maximum temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celcius.