Rain Intensity To Reduce, Heat To Come Back From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department predicted a change in weather in Odisha from tomorrow even as the rain is continuing in many districts of Odisha due to the influence of the westerly disturbance.

According to the information of the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain tonight in many places including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Malkangari, Nabarangpur. These districts are likely to experience rain accompanied by lightning

The weather will change from tomorrow. Rain will decrease and mercury level will go up. In the last 24 hours, Daringbadi of Kandhamal has received maximum rainfall of 62.7 mm. By 11:30 am today, Bhubaneswar recorded 11 mm of rain.

Most of the places in the Capital city were inundated. Premises of ISKCON Temple, Nayapali and some other places were inundated. Vehicles were seen submerged in rain water on the road.