Rain Intensity To Increase In Odisha From Today

Bhubaneswar: Rainfall activities are likely to increase from today in Odisha under the influence of cyclonic circulation over west-Central Bay of Bengal adjacent to north Andhra coast.

The rain will bring a sigh of relief from the extreme humid condition.

A cyclonic circulation is active between 1.5 km and 7.6 km of the atmosphere along the north Andhra coast of the west-central Bay of Bengal, the metereological centre, Bhubaneswar tweet.

Due to weak monsoon, the state has witnessed scanty rainfall in June affecting the Kharif cultivation.

During the current monsoon season, the state has recorded 171.7 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 4, 2023, which is 31 percent less than the normal rainfall of 247.4 mm.

Similarly, the maximum rainfall of 331.8 mm has been recorded in Deogarh district till today in the current monsoon season, the weather agency tweeted.

It stated further rainfall in Deogarh is 41% more than the normal rainfall of 235.9 mm.

Rayagada district recorded the lowest rainfall of 56.7 mm which is 73% less than the normal rainfall of 213.9 mm, the agency stated.

The monsoon will be active again and the rain will increase from today, said weather experts.

As a result, lightning, thunder and rain may occur in several parts of the state, said the Regional Meteorological Center.