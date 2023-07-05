Rain In Coastal Odisha As Cyclonic Circulation Active Over Bay Of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, several places of coastal Odisha today experienced moderate rain in the morning.

The Meteorological Centre predicted more rainfall activities from todday as the monsoon will become normal from today.

Districts like Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam witnessed downpur today. The intensity of rain will increase from today.

The cyclonic circulation over now lies over west-central Bay of Bengal adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast.

Some places in State Capital Bhubaneswar also recorded light rain in the morning.

Due to weak monsoon, Odisha has recorded scanty rain in June which has affected agricultural activities across the state, the IMD said.

The State has received 171.7 mm of rainfall, 31 per cent less than normal in June.

The state received deficient rainfall between June 1 and July 4 compared to the normal of 247.4 mm, IMD said.

However, Deogarh district recorded 331.8 mm rainfall, the highest in the state during the period, which is 41 per cent more than the normal of 238.9 mm.

Rayagada on the other received the least rainfall of 56.7 mm against the normal of 213.9 mm, marking a departure of 73 per cent during the same period.

Deficient rainfall of 68 per cent and 65 per cent were recorded in Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts respectively. The actual rainfall in the two districts till Monday was 85.6 mm and 78.2 mm respectively.

The coastal districts of Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Ganjam along with the southern districts of Gajapati, Koraput and Nabarangpur, and Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, and Nuapada in the west are the worst hit.