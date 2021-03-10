Rain God comes to rescue Similipal biosphere reserve

Bhubaneswar: Nature has come to the rescue of Similipal biosphere reserve with several parts of Mayurbhanj district receiving rainfall on Wednesday afternoon.

Hail storms accompanied by showers at various places in Karanjia block has brightened the prospects of relief to the fire-ravaged forest.

Six ranges of the national park including Pithabata, Thakurmunda and Bangiriposi were lashed by rain and hailstorms on Wednesday.

Here is a video upload on Twitter:

<>

The real empowered Nature Lover Forester Mrs. Sneha Dhal who has been involved in dousing the fire in Similipal 24×7 and finally happy with grace of God ” The Rain”@PMOIndia @CMO_Odisha @TheGreatAshB @dpradhanbjp @DM_Mayurbhanj @BasudevNews pic.twitter.com/s4WCO62XgW — Dr. Yugal Kishore Mohanta (@ykmohanta) March 10, 2021

</>

The Union Forest and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar earlier in the day directed a Central empowered committee comprising experts from the forest research institutes, forest conservationists and fire experts to visit the State on Thursday to assess the wildfire situation.

The Minister’s decision to send a technical team to Odisha comes after a delegation of BJP MPs led by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met him in Delhi this morning on the matter.

The forest fire in the biosphere has triggered a global outcry for the ecological disaster. The dense reserve is a sanctuary and one of the tiger projects and national parks of India. It is home to as many as 42 species of mammals, 29 types of reptiles and 231 species of birds.