Rain Fury: Major Rivers In Spate In Odisha, Baitarani Flows Above Danger Mark

Bhubaneswar: Major rivers and their tributaries in Odisha continued to swell due to the incessant rain since the last two days.

Jalka River of Subarnarekha basin in Balasore district is flowing at 5.6 metres above the danger mark of 5.5 metres due to torrential rains in Morada, Rasgobindapur and Suliapada.

However, the water levels of Budhabalanga and Subarnarekha have remained below danger mark.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) had earlier issued a flood alert in several districts of the State.“Brahmani river and its tributaries’ water levels are expected to rise in districts such as Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Jajpur.

Water levels of river Baitarani are expected to rise in districts Keonjhar and Bhadrak,” the CWC had said.The water levels of Mahanadi and its tributaries are likely to rise in Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda and Bolangir, added the CWC.

Meanwhile, communication to Jayapur village in Bhusan panchayat of Dhenkanal district has been disrupted after roads were submerged due to surge in the water level of Brahmani River.

The Baitarani river has also swelled in Bhadrak district and flowing at 17.93 Baitarani metre near Akhuapada against the danger mark of 17.83 metre leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas of the region.

Hundreds of locals were marooned in Kalasaepada under Puintala block of Bolangir district due to torrential overnight downpour.